Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Change to Virtual-Only Shareholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that the Annual and Special Meeting (Meeting) of the holders of common shares of Freehold (Shareholders), scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. (Calgary time), has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting to be held electronically at the same time and on the same date.



We have been actively monitoring developments relating to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the directives of public health and government authorities for group gatherings and social distancing. In response to the City of Calgary and the Province of Alberta each declaring a state of public health emergency, to support efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our shareholders, team members, communities and other stakeholders, we will convene the Meeting in virtual-only format by way of live audio webcast.

Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2020 will be able to attend the Meeting electronically using a smartphone, tablet or computer but will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. The form of proxy or voting instruction form previously distributed to you will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only format and should continue to be used to vote your shares.

How to Attend and Vote at the Virtual Meeting

Step 1 - Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/ 232049364 . We recommend that all Shareholders login one hour in advance of the Meeting and confirm that the browser for whichever device they are using is compatible.



- Log in online at . We recommend that all Shareholders login one hour in advance of the Meeting and confirm that the browser for whichever device they are using is compatible. Step 2 - Follow these instructions:

Registered shareholders: Click "Login" and then enter your username (control number) and the password "free2020" (case sensitive). Your username is the 15 digit control number provided on your form of proxy.

Duly appointed proxyholders: Click "Login" and then enter your username and the password "free2020" (case sensitive). Proxyholders who have been duly appointed and registered online with Computershare Trust Company of Canada (Computershare) will receive a username by email from Computershare after the proxy voting deadline has passed. See details below on registering proxyholders online with Computershare.

Guests: Click "Guest" and then complete the online form.

- Follow these instructions:

Only registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to vote at the Meeting and will be able to do so by completing a ballot online during the Meeting, provided they are connected to the internet and properly follow the instructions contained on the website.

Beneficial Shareholders that want to vote at the Meeting, or appoint a third party to do so, must appoint themselves, or the third party, as proxyholder by carefully following the instructions in the management information circular of Freehold dated March 16, 2020 (Circular) and on their form of proxy or voting instruction form. A copy of the Circular is available on our website at https://www.freeholdroyalties.com/investors/reports-filings and on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

If necessary, beneficial Shareholders should contact their intermediary to request a legal proxy form or voting instruction form. Beneficial Shareholders are reminded that they need to allow enough time for their nominee (or their representative) to receive their voting instructions and then submit them to Computershare. It is strongly suggested that beneficial Shareholders return their completed voting instruction forms as directed well in advance of the Meeting. U.S. Shareholders obtaining a valid legal proxy must submit a copy of their legal proxy to Computershare by email at uslegalproxy@computershare.com .

After submitting their form of proxy or voting instruction form to appoint themselves or a third party as proxyholder, Shareholders must also complete the additional step of registering their proxyholder online with Computershare no later than 3:30 p.m. on May 1, 2020. Shareholders can do so at https://www.computershare.com/FreeholdAGM . A failure to register with Computershare will result in a proxyholder not receiving login credentials, which are required to vote at the Meeting.

Beneficial Shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as guests but will not be able to vote at the Meeting. Guests will be able to listen to the Meeting but will not be able to vote at the Meeting or ask questions.

The instructions on how to join the Meeting will also be posted on our website at https://www.freeholdroyalties.com/investors/reports-filings .

For more information, please contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

Matt Donohue

Manager, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

t. 403.221.0833

f. 403.221.0888

tf. 1.888.257.1873

e. mdonohue@rife.com

w. www.freeholdroyalties.com



