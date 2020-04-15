Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update -15 April 2020
As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2506. The total number of tests conducted to date is 90 515.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|
GAUTENG
|
930
|
WESTERN CAPE
|
657
|
KWAZULU — NATAL
|
519
|
EASTERN CAPE
|
199
|
FREE STATE
|
97
|
LIMPOPO
|
25
|
NORTH WEST
|
23
|
MPUMALANGA
|
22
|
NORTHERN CAPE
|
16
|
UNALLOCATED
|
18
It is with sadness that we report 7 new COVID-19 related deaths. Six of these deaths are from KwaZulu and one of them is from the Gauteng. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating these patients.
|
PROVINCE
|
SEX
|
AGE
|
D A T E 0F DEATH
|
COMMOBIDIRTIES
|
KZN
|
FEMALE
|
71
|
10/04/20
|
DIABETES, HYPERTENSION, RENAL FAILURE
|
KZN
|
MALE
|
79
|
10/04/20
|
UNKNOWN
|
KZN
|
FEMALE
|
86
|
09/04/20
|
HYPERTENSION
|
KZN
|
MALE
|
91
|
12/04/20
|
DIABETES
|
KZN
|
FEMALE
|
73
|
13/04/20
|
DIABETES, HYPERTENSION
|
KZN
|
FEMALE
|
79
|
13/04/20
|
UNKNOWN
|
GAUTENG
|
MALE
|
50
|
13/04/20
|
CHRONIC ASTHMA
