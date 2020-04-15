Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2020 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

/EIN News/ -- HOLMDEL, N.J., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET. The 2020 annual meeting webcast will be accessible live through Vonage's Investor Relations website .



Shareholders at the close of business on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 are entitled to attend the virtual annual meeting. Shareholders will be able to vote shares and submit questions electronically during the virtual annual meeting. Non-shareholders will be able to attend the annual meeting electronically, but will not be able to vote or participate.

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia.

