Upwork To Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the largest online talent solution, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com .



An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com for approximately one year.

About Upwork

Upwork is the leading online talent solution transforming professional staffing. We empower businesses with more flexible access to quality talent, on demand. Through Upwork’s matching technology and services, companies have access to a global pool of proven professionals so they can scale their teams dynamically to meet business needs. Upwork also provides skilled professionals and agencies access to more opportunities.

Upwork’s mission is to create economic opportunities so people have better lives. The community of independent professionals working via Upwork spans many categories including software development, creative & design, finance & accounting, consulting, operations and customer support—over 8,000 skills are represented.

More than thirty percent of the Fortune 500 use Upwork. Clients include Airbnb, Automattic, BISSELL, GE, and Microsoft.

Upwork is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, as well as team members in more than 800 cities worldwide. For more information, visit Upwork’s website at www.upwork.com , or its Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com , or join Upwork on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

