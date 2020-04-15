HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A copy of the press release announcing the first quarter 2020 financial results will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com .

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, individuals, and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 64 branches. As of December 31, 2019, HBT had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $2.8 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

CONTACT:

Matthew Keating

HBTIR@hbtbank.com

(310) 622-8230



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.