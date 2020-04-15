R4G Sponsors Funnest Foodie Kids Weekend Writing Gig to Support Colapasta

Share With Family and Friends in LA www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com LAs Funnest Weekend Gig for Kids www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 1998 Companies Retain Us to Find Talented Professionals and Help Us Fund Fun Gigs for Kids www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is funding dining delivered home; so kids can enjoy fun purposeful weekend gig to write reviews for Colapasta's menu dishes

One of our talented foodie writers, a girl in 8th grade; helped create the purposeful gig to support Colapasta, and a BFF too!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is funding fun community project, ' Kids Get Paid to Eat .' Kids are empowered to create own purposeful foodie gigs ; help support Colapasta was inspired by 8th grade girl, and talented writer.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join us to help support Santa Monica Italian restaurant, Colapasta. We are sponsoring weekend writing gigs for eight Santa Monica kids to write reviews of every delish dish."How Kids Enjoy Funnest Foodie Gig and Support Colapasta1. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos speaks with parent about project purpose, and kid's responsibilities.2. Recruiting for Good pays for 1 Colapasta dish to be delivered to kid's home; kid enjoys food and writes review.3. Kids who do a great job, and respond in a timely manner; get more fun foodie weekend writing gigs.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Restaurant, Colapasta in Santa Monica, is a Rustic Italian trattoria specializing in home-made pastas, served in a casual beach vibe setting."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company, generating proceeds to fund social projects that make a lasting difference. We have a refreshing approach to connecting value driven professionals to jobs they love; and they stay at companies. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. Retain us today to fund Fun Foodie Gigs; Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work. www.RecruitingforGood.com Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that teaches kids leadership skills, positive life values and work habits. Every weekend, kids enjoy writing gigs to review the Best Food in LA. Kids choose their restaurants, develop own content, and follow thru. Kids create purposeful foodie gigs, and make a lasting difference. R4G's fun goal for kids is to get 100 reviews done by July 1, 2020. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com Colapasta's owner Stefano De Lorenzo is a talented, Michelin Star Italian Chef with decades of experience in the Los Angeles culinary arena. His amazing approach to sustainable food and farm-to-table menu creates an unparalleled dining experience. He offers affordable gourmet meals by controlling costs through reducing or eliminating waste. www.Colapasta.com



