COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Drugs Generic Drugs
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Lack of Sterility
- Company Name:
- PharMEDium Services, LLC
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
PharMEDium Services, LLC (PharMEDium) is voluntarily recalling the below lots of drug products to the hospital/user level due to a lack of assurance of sterility. Administration of a drug product intended to be sterile that is not sterile could result in serious infections that may be life-threatening. To date, PharMEDium has not received any reports of complaints related to the products but is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution following a commitment made during a recent inspection of the company’s facility.
The recall is being issued because PharMEDium conducted a retrospective review of all commercially distributed product lots compounded in the Memphis location currently within their labeled expiration date in response to an FDA request regarding microbial control program during recent inspection to provide verification of acceptable microbiological testing results of the ISO5 environment, personnel glove sampling results, media fill results, sterility testing results, and endotoxin results. The review indicated that a total of 55 lots of different products impacting 25,327 units had two unsuccessful media fills. The remaining lots were associated with environmental monitoring or personnel monitoring excursions in the ISO 5 space on hood/surface and glove tip. Finished product release testing for both sterility and endotoxin were acceptable. Although there were no defects identified in these products, as a conservative measure, a recall is being initiated. .
The products can be identified by referring to the sample labels provided. These products were distributed nationwide in the USA to hospitals/clinics.
PharMEDium Services is notifying customers of the voluntary recall by phone. Customers that have any of the affected medications that are being recalled should immediately quarantine the product, discontinue use and destroy per their hospital protocol. Customers with any of the affected medications can also reference PharMEDium Services website for more information on the specific lot numbers affected and contact information: www.pharmedium.com.
Patients and healthcare providers with questions regarding this recall can contact PharMEDium Services Clinical Pharmacist at (847) 457-2220, Monday through Friday, between 8am and 5pm Central Standard Time or via e-mail at dantonio@pharmedium.com.
Patients should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to the use of these products.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Complete and submit the report Online
- Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
|
Service Code
|
Product Description
|
Lot Number
|2K8880
|2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.2% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172790045M
|2K8468
|2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.2% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172790055M
|2K8889
|2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.15% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172790091M
|2P8652
|1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172790111M
|2P6179
|1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172790115M
|2T6165
|1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172790156M
|2K8124
|2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.125% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172820087M
|3357NO-K25
|20 mg/mL Succinylcholine Chloride Injection (Preserved) Kit Check Tagged
|172820144M
|2K8490
|2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.1% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172910035M
|2K8191
|0.125% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172910106M
|3217NO-K25
|0.2 mg/mL Glycopyrrolate 3 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe Kit Check Tagged
|172910127M
|2R3303-5
|50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection
|172910135M
|2K8453
|5 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.2% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172910154M
|2P6165
|1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172930052M
|2K9115
|4 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172930100M
|2K8204
|2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.125% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172970053M
|3303NO-K25
|50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection Kit Check Tagged
|172970130M
|2T6663
|10 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|172970158M
|2R3303-5
|50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection
|172980111M
|2K9037
|1 mg/mL Midazolam HCl ( Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection USP
|172980202M
|2K8498
|1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173020065M
|2K9100
|0.5 mg/mL Midazolam HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173020131M
|2T6231
|3 mg/mL Adenosine Injection 30 mL in 30 mL BD Syringe
|173020134M
|2K8638
|4 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.1% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173020141M
|2K8241
|3 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.2% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173020185M
|2R3306-K5
|50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection Kit Check Tagged
|173020228M
|2R3333-5
|50 mg/mL Ephedrine Sulfate Injection (Preservative Free)
|173020233M
|2T6455
|2 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173030008M
|2P8652
|1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173030017M
|3303NO
|50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection
|173030024M
|2K8869
|2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.1% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173030050M
|2K8643
|3 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.125% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173030080M
|2K7710
|1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173030114M
|2T6827
|1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) (Contains Sulfites) in 5% Dextrose
|173030146M
|2T6165
|1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173040042M
|2T6165
|1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173040043M
|2K8292
|1 mg/mL Midazolam HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173040069M
|2T6270
|1 mg/mL Midazolam HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173040072M
|2M8510
|1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173040078M
|2K8120
|0.25% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173040265M
|2T6656
|5 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173040283M
|2T6165
|1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173110038M
|2K8468
|2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.2% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173110066M
|2K8667
|20 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173110079M
|2T6178
|1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) (Contains Sulfites) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173110142M
|2K5856
|10 mEq Potassium Chloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 100 mL in 150 mL Intravia Bag
|173110193M
|2T8474
|50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection
|173170055M
|3117NO
|5 mg/mL Labetalol HCI
|173170127M
|2K8179
|1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) (Contains Sulfites) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173200084M
|2R3417-K5
|1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) (Contains Sulfites) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173200212M
|2K8669
|20 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173210054M
|2K8937
|0.2% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173210060M
|3303NO
|50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection
|173210085M
|2T6401
|2 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) (Contains Sulfites) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride
|173210101M
|2R3334-5
|0.5% Ropivacaine HCl Injection (Preservative Free)
|173210124M