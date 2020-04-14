When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 26, 2017

PharMEDium Services, LLC (PharMEDium) is voluntarily recalling the below lots of drug products to the hospital/user level due to a lack of assurance of sterility. Administration of a drug product intended to be sterile that is not sterile could result in serious infections that may be life-threatening. To date, PharMEDium has not received any reports of complaints related to the products but is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution following a commitment made during a recent inspection of the company’s facility.

The recall is being issued because PharMEDium conducted a retrospective review of all commercially distributed product lots compounded in the Memphis location currently within their labeled expiration date in response to an FDA request regarding microbial control program during recent inspection to provide verification of acceptable microbiological testing results of the ISO5 environment, personnel glove sampling results, media fill results, sterility testing results, and endotoxin results. The review indicated that a total of 55 lots of different products impacting 25,327 units had two unsuccessful media fills. The remaining lots were associated with environmental monitoring or personnel monitoring excursions in the ISO 5 space on hood/surface and glove tip. Finished product release testing for both sterility and endotoxin were acceptable. Although there were no defects identified in these products, as a conservative measure, a recall is being initiated. .

The products can be identified by referring to the sample labels provided. These products were distributed nationwide in the USA to hospitals/clinics.

PharMEDium Services is notifying customers of the voluntary recall by phone. Customers that have any of the affected medications that are being recalled should immediately quarantine the product, discontinue use and destroy per their hospital protocol. Customers with any of the affected medications can also reference PharMEDium Services website for more information on the specific lot numbers affected and contact information: www.pharmedium.com.

Patients and healthcare providers with questions regarding this recall can contact PharMEDium Services Clinical Pharmacist at (847) 457-2220, Monday through Friday, between 8am and 5pm Central Standard Time or via e-mail at dantonio@pharmedium.com.

Patients should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to the use of these products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Service Code Product Description Lot Number 2K8880 2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.2% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172790045M 2K8468 2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.2% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172790055M 2K8889 2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.15% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172790091M 2P8652 1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172790111M 2P6179 1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172790115M 2T6165 1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172790156M 2K8124 2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.125% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172820087M 3357NO-K25 20 mg/mL Succinylcholine Chloride Injection (Preserved) Kit Check Tagged 172820144M 2K8490 2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.1% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172910035M 2K8191 0.125% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172910106M 3217NO-K25 0.2 mg/mL Glycopyrrolate 3 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe Kit Check Tagged 172910127M 2R3303-5 50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection 172910135M 2K8453 5 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.2% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172910154M 2P6165 1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172930052M 2K9115 4 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172930100M 2K8204 2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.125% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172970053M 3303NO-K25 50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection Kit Check Tagged 172970130M 2T6663 10 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 172970158M 2R3303-5 50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection 172980111M 2K9037 1 mg/mL Midazolam HCl ( Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection USP 172980202M 2K8498 1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173020065M 2K9100 0.5 mg/mL Midazolam HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173020131M 2T6231 3 mg/mL Adenosine Injection 30 mL in 30 mL BD Syringe 173020134M 2K8638 4 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.1% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173020141M 2K8241 3 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.2% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173020185M 2R3306-K5 50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection Kit Check Tagged 173020228M 2R3333-5 50 mg/mL Ephedrine Sulfate Injection (Preservative Free) 173020233M 2T6455 2 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173030008M 2P8652 1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173030017M 3303NO 50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection 173030024M 2K8869 2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.1% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173030050M 2K8643 3 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.125% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173030080M 2K7710 1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173030114M 2T6827 1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) (Contains Sulfites) in 5% Dextrose 173030146M 2T6165 1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173040042M 2T6165 1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173040043M 2K8292 1 mg/mL Midazolam HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173040069M 2T6270 1 mg/mL Midazolam HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173040072M 2M8510 1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173040078M 2K8120 0.25% Bupivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173040265M 2T6656 5 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173040283M 2T6165 1 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173110038M 2K8468 2 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate and 0.2% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173110066M 2K8667 20 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173110079M 2T6178 1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) (Contains Sulfites) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173110142M 2K5856 10 mEq Potassium Chloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 100 mL in 150 mL Intravia Bag 173110193M 2T8474 50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection 173170055M 3117NO 5 mg/mL Labetalol HCI 173170127M 2K8179 1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) (Contains Sulfites) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173200084M 2R3417-K5 1 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) (Contains Sulfites) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173200212M 2K8669 20 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173210054M 2K8937 0.2% Ropivacaine HCl (Preservative Free) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173210060M 3303NO 50 mcg/mL Fentanyl Citrate (Preservative Free) Injection 173210085M 2T6401 2 mg/mL Morphine Sulfate (Preservative Free) (Contains Sulfites) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 173210101M 2R3334-5 0.5% Ropivacaine HCl Injection (Preservative Free) 173210124M

