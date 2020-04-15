Ringling Students Awarded Thirty-seven Scholarships from the Society of Illustrators

Ringling College Illustration Students Take Home a Record Number of Student Scholarship Awards

/EIN News/ -- Sarasota, Florida, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Illustrators, a nonprofit organization founded in 1901 in New York City, has held an annual Student Scholarship Competition every year since 1981. This year, Ringling College of Art and Design Illustration students have taken home a record number of scholarship awards; thirty students winning thirty-seven awards to be exact, more than any other art school in the nation.

This year’s competition saw 2,278 entries submitted by 74 participating institutions from across the country. Art students submitted their strongest, most creative and original artworks under the guidance of their professors and mentors, for selection by a jury of professional peers including illustrators and art directors.

The award-winning Ringling College illustrations were created using a number of different mediums including digital illustration, Z Brush and Photoshop, acrylic, gouache, scratchboard, and mixed media.

On the result of this year’s competition, Illustration Department Head, Scott Gordley says, “The success of our students is a testament to their hard work and the dedication of our wonderful faculty — both are second to none. We all feel blessed by our experience here!”

Over the last thirty years, the Society of Illustrators has awarded over $1,500,000 in scholarships to deserving students, made possible by their endowment, generous contributions from private and corporate donors, and proceeds from an annual auction of member-donated work. This year, Ringling students, Jamie Green and Emelie Thomas won both the $1,000 Lila and Ben Dryer Scholarship Award and the $300 The Howard Koslow Memorial Award for Excellence in Illustration, respectively.

Although the format may look different this year, the Student Scholarship Exhibit is traditionally held in the galleries of the Museum of American Illustrators at the Society of Illustrators which was established in 1981. Award winners, as well as Distinguished Educators in the Arts, are honored at the annual spring event.

For a list of Ringling College’s award winners - Click Here

About Ringling College of Art and Design

Since 1931, creatives from every corner of the world come to Ringling College of Art and Design to deepen, transform, and explore their passions. Our nearly 1,700 students are fueled by a need to create and we deliver the tools to turn passion into profession: an award-winning faculty, cutting-edge technology, and a supportive, creative community.

We offer the BFA in eleven disciplines and the BA in two. Beyond our rigorous curriculum—pairing studio and liberal arts—we excel in propelling students outside of the classroom through client projects, substantive internships, and national competitions, stopping at nothing to shape our students into tomorrow’s leaders of art and design.

www.ringling.edu

About the Society of Illustrators

The Society of Illustrators’ mission is to promote the art of illustration, to appreciate its history and evolving nature through exhibitions, lectures and education, and to contribute the service of its members to the welfare of the community at large.

Founded in 1901, the Society of Illustrators is the oldest nonprofit organization dedicated to the art of illustration in America. Notable Society members have been N.C. Wyeth, Rube Goldberg, and Norman Rockwell, among many others.

Our Museum of Illustration was established in 1981. We offer year-round themed exhibits, art education programs and annual juried competitions. Our Permanent Collection houses 2,500 pieces that are cataloged for scholarly use and displayed periodically. In 2012, we created the MoCCA Gallery with a focus on curated exhibits of comic and cartoon art.

www.societyillustrators.org

Attachments

Chelsea Garner-Ferris Ringling College of Art and Design 9413214917 cferris@ringling.edu Rich Schineller Ringling College of Art and Design 9417808100 rschinel@ringling.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.