Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) will report its 2020 first quarter results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A press release will be issued after markets close and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 282-2924 (Canada & U.S.) or (470) 495-9480 (international) and entering passcode 4587007#. A replay will be available for 7 days starting at 8:00 PM ET by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Canada & U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the same passcode. A live audio webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available on our corporate site at Gildan Q1 2020 audio webcast .

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

In light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health and to mitigate the risks to the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, we will hold our Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast. While shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person, shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the meeting online and will be able to vote and submit questions for consideration. Shareholders can also vote by proxy in advance of the meeting as in prior years and online during the meeting. Instructions for Gildan’s virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders can be found in our Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and in our Virtual AGM User Guide. The 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders can be accessed on our corporate site at Gildan 2020 AGM. You may also listen to the live audio webcast or replay, as a guest by completing the online form at the same link. Guests can listen to the Meeting but are not able to vote or ask questions.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux®, Gold Toe®, Anvil® by Gildan®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus®, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. With approximately 51,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility® program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.





Investor inquiries:

Sophie Argiriou

Vice President, Investor Communications

(514) 343-8815

sargiriou@gildan.com Media inquiries:

Genevieve Gosselin

Director, Corporate Marketing and Communications

(514) 343-8814

ggosselin@gildan.com







