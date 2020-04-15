Coronavirus - Uganda: Four patients fully recover from COVID-19 in Mulago Specialized National Hospital

Good news coming in from Mulago Specialized National Hospital: Four (4) patients have fully recovered from COVID-19, tested negative twice for the disease and discharged from hospital today.All patients had mild COVID-19 and were managed appropriately.

The total number of recoveries is now 12. The confirmed active cases stand at 43.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 55 in Uganda.

Health workers sang songs of worship and praise to demonstrate their joy and happiness over the discharge of the patients.



