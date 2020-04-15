Shaquille O’Neal & Adam Roseman unveil Steady Together on Instagram Live, to help workers suffering from traumatic income loss due to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: Steady , a groundbreaking platform solely focused on advising and advocating for workers seeking stable income in America, is launching its biggest initiative yet to all members known as Steady Together. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Steady CEO Adam Roseman will highlight the new initiative on Instagram Live, which is providing new programs to address the massive challenges facing tens of millions of American workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis that has had an overwhelmingly negative impact overwhelmingly negative impact on the hourly and gig economies.



For more information about Steady Together, visit here: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/04/14/2015610/0/en/Leading-U-S-job-platform-goes-into-overdrive-to-help-workers-suffering-from-traumatic-income-loss-due-to-COVID-19.html

Confirmed speakers include:

Adam Roseman - Steady CEO

- Steady CEO Shaquille O’Neal - NBA legend, investor and worker advocate

WHEN: Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1:30pm EST (10:30am PST)

WHERE: Tune in to Steady ( https://www.instagram.com/thesteadyapp/ ) on Instagram

VISUALS/INTERVIEWS: Access to Adam Roseman before and after the event along with a recording of the session with Shaquille O’Neal and Adam.

CONTACT: Paul Wilke, Upright Position Communications Email: paul@uprightcomms.com Phone: 415-215-8750





