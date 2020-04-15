Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, Offering Series of Free Online Classes Called The Diamond Healing Circle

Marie Diamond and the Feng Shui Complete Certification Program

“We will focus together on healing, well-being and what we can do spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and even physically in these times of health crisis.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Diamond, global transformational teacher, continuously impresses with her efforts in helping people to make the world a better place this year. As such, she was even most recently recognized for her endless, positive contribution to society by Women Appreciating Women (WAW). They inducted her into the WAW Hall of Fame where she received the WAW Honorary Award 2020 on International Women’s Day. Diamond also launched her organization, The Diamond Forest Initiative, as a way to add 10,000 trees to the Diamond Forest in 2020. Marie Diamond is clearly here to help people in many way from ecofriendly practices to helping people on a personal & spiritual level. After all these selfless feats, Diamond is again impacting lives during this pandemic by offering a series of free online classes called the Diamond Healing Circle.

“I received the inner guidance to start a FREE Healing Circle until the end of April 2020. Your healing power is needed to support yourself and others in the world that are affected or already infected by the coronavirus. Let us bring our healing energy together to save humanity,” states Marie Diamond.

The purpose of the Diamond Healing Circle is to share with the community Feng Shui, Dowsing and meditations. The classes have many purposes and goals including but not limited to helping keep people´s minds & hearts uplifted amidst the current world situation, to provide tips that can make a difference in the immune system, to help keep people focused on their well-being, to help people feel close to one another especially as more physical distance is asked by the governmental requests, and to help shift the energy field and reduce the negativity that overtakes the planet.

“Each Thursday, we will focus together on healing, wellbeing and what we can do spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and even physically in these times of health crisis,” states Marie Diamond. “I will share with you meditation colours, how to work with angels to protect and heal you, what you need to activate in your home to make sure that you attract more healing for you & your family, and so much more.”

The classes started on March 19th and will be held weekly until April 30th. You can attend to the classes live every Thursday or watch the available previous recording when you subscribe to the Healing Circle. The Healing Circles will be uploaded in Maried Diamond’s new Online Library. You will need to register thru the infusion soft system and fill in your credit card, even if it is for FREE. This way you will be able to listen to the meditations and the sessions over and over again. You will also be invited to a private Facebook Group called Inner Diamond Meditation Circle, where you can always ask the group for some extra healing for yourself or others. This group of almost 2000 people has been supporting each other in the last 2 years with healing and meditation. When urgent meditation is needed in between the Healing circle days, you will be updated here.

“I will guide you thru a deep, healing meditation. Join us now for FREE and don’t feel alone any longer in this global health crisis. Let us hold hands of light, keep our hearts open, and meditate together to shift the darkness to the LIGHT,” concludes Marie Diamond.

Find details below to sign up for the FREE online classes:

https://mariediamond.com/marie-diamond-healing-circle/

Class Dates:

Thursday April 16th, 9pm - 10:30 Paris Time | 3 pm | noon to 1:30 pm PCT Time

Thusday April 23rd, 9pm - 10:30 Paris Time | 3 pm | noon to 1:30 pm PCT Time

Thursday April 30th 9pm - 10:30 Paris Time | 3 pm | noon to 1:30 pm PCT Time

-----------------------------

Marie Diamond

https://mariediamond.com/about-me/

Since her childhood experience, Marie Diamond has lived like a Magical Live. Her life reads like a magical story where she manifested her most incredible dreams, living in all her favorite places in the world, meeting and helping millions of people worldwide. For the last 25 years she has been the Spiritual mentor and Feng Shui Master of hundreds of thousands of students worldwide, top public speakers, international best-selling authors, celebrities in the music and movie industry, politicians and top athletes.

She has become a global household name in the field of the Law of Attraction and Self Help, using the Energy Systems of Feng Shui, Dowsing, Law of Attraction and Meditation. Recognized as a Global Energy master, she is known for her love for people and her ability to explain very complicated spiritual and energy knowledge in a practical and down to earth way. She is a successful spiritual businesswoman that loves being a mom of 3 children and enjoying her journey with her husband of 30 years.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.