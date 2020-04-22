Chicago Humanitarian Sarah Gad Helps Bring Comfort to Distressed Chicago Communities Amid Pandemic

Former congressional candidate Sarah Gad expands her organization Jacket Change to provide vital resources to South Side communities affected by COVID-19.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based humanitarian Sarah Gad may have lost the primary election to 27-year incumbent Bobby Rush, but she doesn't appear to have lost her commitment to her community. Within hours of the statewide lockdown taking effect, Gad announced that her coat drive of six years, Jacket Change, would be broadening its mission to provide food, sanitary supplies, and other basic necessities to Chicagoans in need during the lockdown period.

Jacket Change is run by volunteers, but Gad says that the entire operation is a community effort. "People often credit us for the items they receive, but none of this would be possible without the donations that come from members of the community." Gad says that the Jacket Change hotline has received hundreds of calls from people seeking food and supplies in recent weeks, and from people just as eager to donate these and other items to people that need them.

"One of the first calls we received was from a healthcare worker looking to donate masks and gloves to the homeless. A family from Tinley Park donated 100 care packages that they had put together themselves containing sanitizer, soap, and nutritious snacks, along with a heartfelt card. A pet store owner from Oak Forest donated bags of pet food, which is currently feeding dogs and cats in households all over the South Side," she says. "It's incredible to see so many people step up to lend a hand to someone in need, to someone they don't even know, especially at a time when we're all struggling."

Gad says there are no restrictions for what items or services Jacket Change will provide or accept. "There are certain items that we prioritize, like food and sanitary supplies, but we have also responded to calls from people with unique needs or wishes, like tech support for a student's broken laptop, a birthday cake for a child whose mother is on unpaid leave and couldn't afford one, phone credit for a loved one to receive calls from a correctional facility," she says. "If someone calls us for something, even if it isn't for a vital necessity, but it will bring them some comfort and we have the capacity to provide it, we will."

Gad says that the number of incoming calls have dropped since the stimulus checks were issued, but that Jacket Change will continue to be a resource for Chicagoans in need throughout this crisis. She urges anyone in need of basic necessities like food, antibacterial soap, hand-sanitizer, or anyone who can donate these items, to contact their hotline at (312) 447-9188 or email jacketchange@gmail.com.

Gad was the recipient of the highly prestigious University of Chicago Humanitarian Award in 2019. On whether she will run for Congress again, Gad says she is currently undecided. Gad lost to long-time incumbent Bobby Rush in the March Democratic primary, but placed second overall out of a slew of candidates that also included Robert Emmons Jr. and Ameena Matthews. "Right now, my two main focuses are finishing law school and keeping my community safe," says Gad, who is set to graduate from the University of Chicago Law School in June of 2020. "Once this crisis is over, I'll have a definitive answer."



