InsightsNow’s Latest Clean Label Report Examines Diet Responses to Pandemic

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, has released their latest Clean Label Behavioral Report which reviews respondent changes to stay healthy in response to the new Coronavirus pandemic and also looks supplement usage related to the Ketogenic diet. This study examined the choices among Clean Label Enthusiasts™ (CLE) primary shoppers identified to be driving the clean label movement, specifically those following a Keto diet plan.“Behavioral changes for this wave of research were expected in the face of the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in.” said Dave Lundahl, Founder and CEO of InsightsNow. “It is a time when product developers and marketers must pivot quickly to make strategic product decisions to meet current and evolving demands from impacted consumers. This primary shopper community is able, through a variety of effective online research approaches, to give us answers quickly.”Results show behavioral changes in response to the current worldwide health crisis.-36% of study participants mentioned that they are making changes in their diet and supplements to increase their immunity . Of these, 65% are taking more vitamins and supplements, specifically Vitamin C and Zinc.-21% responded that they are adding more fruits and vegetables to their diet, specifically 11% mentioned adding citrus fruits.For this research, InsightsNow applied a proprietary behavioral science methodology called the Ingredient Clean Label Score™ where “0” means all respondents will avoid and 100 means everyone is “OK”. This score is weighted with an Implicit / Explicit™ Test, a behavioral technique that measures the implicit (fast, nonconscious) or explicit (slow, rational) avoidance reaction to ingredients.The results, using this Clean Label Score approach, identified current trends specifically related to the Ketogenic diet:-Turmeric gained the highest Clean Label Score as a Keto-friendly excipient from respondents in this study, coming in at 83. Turmeric is also considered to be an immune booster by many.-Keto-friendly excipients, specifically fats, had a wide range of implicit scores, with familiar and accessible oils such as olive oil (82) and avocado oil (76) receiving the highest scores.Behavioral data for this report was collected from the company’s proprietary research community of Clean Label Enthusiasts™ (CLE)—primary shoppers with a specific set of behaviors around the clean living movement that influence their buying decisions.Behavioral Reports such as this one, “Ketogenic Supporting Supplements & Clean Label Enthusiasts Diet Responses to Pandemic”, are available from InsightsNow’s storefront, where users can access a suite of behavioral applications available through annual licenses with pre-purchased blocks of credits. Also, within the portal, users can order Behavioral Scorecards on Supplements, Foods, and Beverages and custom research information on Home Use Testing, Online Focus Groups, Bulletin Boards and Video Deep Dives.To learn more about the report and enquire about upcoming research topics, reach out to InsightsNow at michelle.andre@insightsnow.comAbout InsightsNowInsightsNow, an agile behavioral research firm, partners with clients across a wide array of industry verticals to grow marketing, branding and product development through custom, cutting-edge research technologies and innovative techniques. The company specializes in finding answers faster, improving speed-to and success-in market, and changing the way we all look at humans and human behavior. InsightsNow was named one of the most innovative market research firms in the world by Greenbook’s 2018 Grit Report. www.insightsnow.com ###



