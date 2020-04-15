Mental Health Legal Expert Launches Family Law Firm - WhitbeckBennett

To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit www.wblaws.com.

John Whitbeck is a thought leader and legal expert in the mental health and special education fields.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Whitbeck, an attorney with 20 years experience and considered a thought leader in family, special education, and mental health law launched WhitbeckBennett, a family law firm based in Virginia.

WhitbeckBennett has three offices located in Virginia – Leesburg, Tysons Corner and Richmond. In addition, WhitbeckBennett has opportunities for future locations across the United States.

“Starting WhitbeckBennett with focuses on family, mental health and special education law allows me to expand my 20 years experience throughout the Commonwealth and eventually nationally, dedicated to helping families and individuals in crisis,” Whitbeck explains. “There is no better time than right now to do this than in the midst of the worst healthcare crisis of our time, and with domestic violence on the rise and mental health strategies more important than ever.”

Whitbeck’s expertise is unique in comparison to most family law lawyers as he has extensive knowledge and experience with mental health law. Whitbeck held the position as the former Director of the George Mason University Law and Mental Illness Clinic. The Clinic provided pro bono legal representation to the families of mentally ill individuals seeking to have their loved ones committed to psychiatric treatment. Whitbeck also served as a Special Justice for civil commitment hearings in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, which required him to sit as a “judge” for hearings to commit mentally ill individuals to psychiatric treatment.

Whitbeck found his specialty when his own family faced their own crisis many years ago. “Our lawyer was our biggest advocate during the hardest time in my life,” said Whitbeck. “I knew then that’s what I wanted to do with my life. It’s a big reason why I developed a practice in mental health law and special education to compliment my family law practice.”

WhitbeckBennett seeks to help struggling families with strong legal advice and acting as their advocate when they need it most.

To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.

WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client's goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.



