Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gulfport Energy Corporation – GPOR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) between May 3, 2019 and February 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 18, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=gulfport-energy-corporation&id=2221 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=gulfport-energy-corporation&id=2221

According to the lawsuit, on February 27, 2020, Gulfport disclosed that its previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, “should no longer be relied upon due to material misstatements.” Gulfport further advised investors that “the Company has reassessed its conclusions regarding its disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2019 in light of the misstatements,” and, “[a]s a result, the Company has determined that a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting existed as of September 30, 2019, and therefore the Company has concluded that its disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2019 were not effective.” On this news, Gulfport’s stock price fell $0.08 per share, or 8.89%, to close at $0.82 per share on February 28, 2020.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

