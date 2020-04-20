MY HERO campaign launched to honour healthcare workers worldwide

Unique opportunity to honour individuals and organisations who have helped in the fight against coronavirus.

ILFRACOMBE, DEVON, ENGLAND, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Organisation is inviting people WORLDWIDE to pay personal tribute to health workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the coronavirus emergency.

On the organisation's website, the public can name the individual/s they wish to honour alongside their reasons.

The MY HERO campaign seeks to recognise the efforts of any particular doctor, nurse, carer, hospital or organisation, etc. that individuals want to thank specifically.

Everyone nominated will receive a prestigious MY HERO medal certificate recognising their efforts; a tree will be planted in their name; and the nomination will be published on the internet.

The Green Organisation, who have orchestrated the MY HERO campaign, is already well-established at the forefront of promoting social responsibility among companies and communities.

Founder and CEO Roger Wolens commented: "It will be our privilege to help the public to pay tribute to these dedicated individuals and organisations.

"The MY HERO medal certificate will be personal recognition for their devotion to duty; the tree will immortalise this and help the environment for generations to come.

"We expect healthcare workers to dominate MY HERO nominations, but we also want to hear about helpful neighbours, dedicated employees – or just those invaluable best friends. It is all free and there is no charge to anyone."

All you have to do is go to www.thegreenorganisation.info/myhero and give the name and contact details of yourself and your hero, plus a few words to explain why they deserve the tribute.

There are various ways for companies and individuals to support the MY HERO campaign, so anyone wanting to get involved can contact roger@thegreenorganisation.info



CONTACT: For more information or quotes – +44(0)1271 864986 or roger@thegreenorganisation.info



