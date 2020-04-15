Coronavirus - Uganda: Dr. Diana Atwine receives a donation of solar lighting worth UGX 380 M from Dembe Group of Companies/Imperial Hotels

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health Uganda, Dr. Diana Atwine received a donation of solar lighting worth UGX 380 M from Dembe Group of Companies/Imperial Hotels in support of the COVID-19 response. This is meant to equip 20 health centers across the country with power in order to support operation.



