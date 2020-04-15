New Data from Circle Shows Parents Depend on Screen Time Management Tools More Than Ever During Shelter-in-Place

Screen Time is Up; Circle Reveals the Top Apps Parents are Blocking and Provides Resources for Parents Looking for Guidance

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As parents across the country grapple with the need to juggle working from home while educating and entertaining kids out of school, new data from Circle Media Labs Inc. reveals how family Internet usage has changed during the COVID-19 crisis. Circle, a category leader in delivering online screen time management and parental control solutions to families, scoured usage data from users across the country since social distancing and stay-at-home orders were issued and uncovered the following key takeaways:



Average household screen time is higher across the board - up 56.5% for kids, 50.4% for teenagers and 39.5% for adults.

Use of the Circle App to view online usage is up 50%, demonstrating parents are taking more interest in how their children are engaging with online content and apps.

Parents are taking action - the use of Circle’s time limit feature has increased by 60%.

There has been a 65% increase in “ rewards ” doled out. Circle offers this feature so parents can celebrate good behavior with extra screen time or later bedtime.

The top apps blocked by parents since the start of this turbulent time are: YouTube Tik Tok Snapchat Fortnite Tumblr



“In many ways, screens are going to get us through this—allowing for virtual meetings with family, friends, and teachers, and keeping us connected to a world we can no longer experience in person, at least for now,” said Andrew Olson, CEO of Circle. “We are providing parents with the tools to manage the technology, so they can achieve a balance that’s right for them and their families.”

Customers have been emphasizing how much they have been relying on the Circle service for managing their family’s screen time.

“With the current situation, we are having to not only work from home but homeschooling our children while the school system tries to catch up with digital learning,” said Circle customer Christian Rossi. “To this end, we rely heavily on online classes and activities and with balancing work from home at the same time, we cannot always be present to manage their time and transitions from school work to free time and entertainment screen time. Circle has been an absolutely critical tool in managing those transitions - freeing us up to focus on our work with minimal interruptions while providing the children a tool to help them better manage their own time.”

Visit meetcircle.com to discover all the useful features from Circle’s solution that parents are taking advantage of during this time, including content filters, the ability to Pause the InternetⓇ and set Bedtimes, and block specific apps. The Circle website also features helpful resources for parents, including advice from experts , a space to hear about other parents’ experiences and a blog with timely tips about topics like getting kids into a quarantine routine and screen time during social distancing .

Circle, with offices in Portland, Ore. and Cypress, Calif, is committed to its mission to make families' lives better, online and off. We envision a world where families find balance, set healthy limits, build good habits, and get the best out of their digital experiences.

