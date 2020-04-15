Citywide Banks Contributes $100,000 for COVID-19 Community Relief Efforts in Colorado

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Citywide Banks announced today it will commit $100,000 to support three local community initiatives related to Colorado’s COVID-19 crisis. The Denver-based bank will make significant contributions to the Denver Health Foundation COVID-19 Urgent Response Fund, the Food Bank of the Rockies, and Denver Economic Development & Opportunity’s Small Business Relief Fund. This latest community outreach follows earlier announcements about the bank’s comprehensive COVID-19 response measures centered around financial relief for clients and employee safety.

“This is an unprecedented time for businesses and families across Colorado,” expressed Joanne Sherwood, president and CEO of Citywide Banks. “Our employees, clients, and community continue to come together to help one another during this crisis. It has reinforced how fortunate we are to live and work in Colorado. On behalf of our amazing team at Citywide Banks, I am proud to support these important community relief efforts.”

$40,000 for Medical Supplies, Healthcare Worker Relief, & Equipment

Citywide Banks will contribute $40,000 to the Denver Health Foundation COVID-19 Urgent Response Fund. This fund provides ventilators, ICU beds, testing equipment, telemedicine technology equipment, healthcare worker support & supplies, and behavioral health support.

“We are so grateful to Citywide Banks for stepping up during this time of crisis and providing Denver Health with critical resources needed to battle this pandemic,” expressed Linda Ford, executive director at the Denver Health Foundation. “Denver Health is at the center of our community’s response to COVID-19 and our remarkable team of health care staff and public health experts is working around the clock to meet the evolving needs of our city. The generosity of Citywide Banks is essential to helping Denver Health overcome this great public health challenge.”

$25,000 for Denver Small Business Emergency Relief

Citywide Banks will donate $25,000 to the Denver Small Business Relief program. The Downtown Denver Partnership is collaborating with Denver Mayor Hancock and the office of Denver Economic Development and Opportunity (DEDO) to support small businesses during this economic crisis. Funds contributed by Citywide Banks and other local businesses will go into the microloan/grant program, allowing more small businesses the opportunity to bridge this economic downturn.

“Our city’s small businesses have been hit the hardest, and we need to deploy as many resources as we can to keep these businesses operating and protect people’s jobs,” commented Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “Because of partners like Citywide Banks, we will be able to provide more support for our small businesses to help them through this challenging time. We are extremely grateful for Citywide Banks’ ongoing support of the community through their contribution to our Small Business Relief efforts. “

$35,000 in Emergency Meals for Families across Colorado

As the COVID-19 crisis persists, the demand for emergency meal services are surging. Citywide Banks will direct $35,000 for immediate support for the Food Bank of the Rockies. The organization is the largest private hunger-relief organization in the state of Colorado. It serves more than 155,000 meals each day across more than 30 Colorado counties.

“We are so grateful to Citywide Banks for supporting Food Bank of the Rockies during this challenging time. This gift will allow our organization to distribute enough food for 140,000 meals to our community, nourishing men, women, and children facing hunger, many for the first time. Thank you,” said Erin Pulling, president and CEO, Food Bank of the Rockies.

Citywide Banks Part of $1.2 Million Community Outreach Initiative

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., the holding company of Citywide Banks and 10 other regional banks across the United States, is contributing a total of $1.2 million to COVID-19 community relief programs. The outreach is directed at supporting families and businesses across 12 states impacted by the crisis.

Banking Client Relief Actions

Since the beginning of the crisis, Citywide Banks has enacted a multitude of programs aimed at providing financial relief for consumer, small business, and commercial clients. As an SBA-certified lender, Citywide Banks is also working with business clients to utilize available CARES Act funding, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, Emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and other programs. Please visit our COVID-19 resource center on our website for frequent updates.

Keeping Our Employee Team Safe

Citywide Banks continues to adapt our operations to the evolving environment. This has included having much of our workforce working remotely from home, modifying bank lobby access, restricting employee travel and group meetings, and intensifying the cleaning regiments of all our locations. Citywide Banks has also implemented a premium pay increase of 20% for its hourly customer-facing bank branch employees and customer service representatives in our call centers. The bank has also committed to cover all COVID-19 related testing and treatment costs for its primary healthcare plan participants.

