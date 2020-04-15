rfxcel Becomes Official Integration, Software, and Tested Solution Partner with Russia’s Center for Research in Perspective Technologies (CRPT)

/EIN News/ -- Reno, Nevada, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rfxcel, the global leader in supply chain track and trace solutions, has been named an official integration, software, and tested solution partner with Russia’s Center for Research in Perspective Technologies (CRPT). The CRPT is a public-private partnership that manages Russia’s National Track and Trace Digital System, known as Chestny ZNAK.

Members of rfxcel’s Moscow-based team met with CRPT to demonstrate its signature full-stack solution, rfxcel Traceability System, answer technical questions, and share examples of compliance reports. After an internal evaluation, CRPT notified rfxcel that it had validated its solution and designated the company as an official integration, software, and tested solution partner on its website.

rfxcel CEO Glenn Abood said the success with the CRPT was the culmination of a lot of hard work in Russia. “We decided quite some time ago to commit ourselves to leading in Russia,” he said. “Today, we’re one of a very few supply chain solution providers with active implementations in the country, and we’re working with more and more companies as our reputation for ironclad compliance and supply chain management grows. We’ve tripled the size of our team there over the last year, and I can’t say enough about what they’ve accomplished.

Enacted by Federal Law No. 425-FZ on December 29, 2017, Chestny ZNAK was designed to protect consumers by keeping fake and substandard products out of the market. As envisioned, by 2024 it will transform the Russian supply chain and affect virtually every industry, from pharmaceuticals, footwear, and photography equipment to tires and tobacco. The CRPT has managed Chestny ZNAK since November 2018.

“It all comes down to the quality of our solutions, the companywide support we’re getting, and the knowledge and skill of our people here,” said Victoria Kozlova, rfxcel’s general director of Russian operations. “We speak the language. We know the regulations inside and out. We understand how to meet customers’ requirements while ensuring they’re fully compliant with Russia’s strict regulations.”

CEO Abood concluded by putting the accomplishment into context. “Though this is an exciting time for us in Russia, it comes at a time when ‘business as usual’ has been turned on its head due to COVID-19. All our teams are working to keep supply chains moving where they need to go, including hospitals, clinics, supermarkets, and other critical locations. And we recently joined the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition, donating our rfxcel Integrated Monitoring and Accurate Immunization Management solutions. We are working hard to be part of the solution.”

For more information on how rfxcel can help your company comply with Russian regulations or to learn more about rfxcel’s track and trace and compliance solutions generally, contact Vice President of Marketing Herb Wong or visit rfxcel.com. Mr. Wong can also answer questions about our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About rfxcel

Founded in 2003, rfxcel provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies manage every aspect of their supply chains, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as traceability, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. The company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the EU, Britain, Latin America, Russia, the Middle East, India, Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region.

