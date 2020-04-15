Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release VIDEO: Attorney General Moody and Florida Football Legend Emmitt Smith Encourage Floridians to Social Distance and Report Scams TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida football legend Emmitt Smith—a three-time Super Bowl Champion—are teaming up to encourage Floridians during the statewide stay-at-home order. Attorney General Moody and Smith both graduated from the University of Florida and care deeply about helping Floridians get safely through the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fight to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all on the same team. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Getting through this pandemic will be about teamwork. It will take a statewide team if we are going to beat COVID-19. We can’t leave anyone on the sidelines. Everyone needs to join this effort—social distance and listen to our health experts. Floridians should also report price gouging and COVID-19 related scams to my office. I am grateful that UF football legend Emmitt Smith is on our team in this important fight—to help spread the word about deterring scams and stop the spread of the coronavirus.” The COVID-19 message is being shared on social media with the goal of reaching as many Floridians as possible and encourage social distancing and healthy choices amid the pandemic. For more information about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage by clicking here . For the latest about COVID-19 in Florida, visit the Department of Health’s webpage linked here . Price gouging can be reported by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com . For tips on reporting price gouging, click here . For the latest on COVID-19 related scams, visit the Florida Attorney General’s Consumer Alert webpage. The webpage can be found by clicking here .

