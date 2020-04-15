HHS Awards $90 Million to Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Recipients for COVID-19 Response

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $90 million for Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program recipients across the country to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This funding is provided by the fiscal year 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which President Trump signed into law on Friday, March 27, 2020.

“HRSA’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program recipients are serving on the frontlines of this pandemic, supporting clients and communities at higher risk from COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “This new investment is vital to enabling the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program to continue responding to the increasing needs of their patients and communities during this challenging time. The Trump Administration remains committed to ending the HIV epidemic in America by 2030, and we will continue building on the success of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program to do it.”

This funding supports 581 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program recipients across the country, including city/county health departments, health clinics, community-based organizations, state health departments, and AIDS Education and Training Centers, in their efforts to prevent or minimize the impact of this pandemic on people with HIV.

The awards will give Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program recipients the flexibility to meet evolving needs in their respective communities, including extending operational hours, increasing staffing hours, purchasing additional equipment, enhancing workforce training and capacity development, and providing critical services to people with HIV during this pandemic, such as home-delivered meals, emergency housing and transportation.

“HRSA’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program provides services to more than half a million people with HIV each year,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “The dedicated work of these program recipients have helped 87 percent of Ryan White HIV/AIDS clients achieve viral suppression. Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program recipients have established trust and an unmatched ability to provide quality care to their clients. As the nation confronts the COVID-19 pandemic, this infusion of additional funding will assist recipients to better respond to this new threat in their communities while maintaining their ability to provide HIV primary medical care, medications, and support services to their patients.”

For a list of Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program award recipients, visit: https://hab.hrsa.gov/coronavirus/cares-FY2020-awards.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: http://coronavirus.gov/.