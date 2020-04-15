PSL Corp Gets Listed in All-Star Categories on IAOP 2020 Global Outsourcing 100®

Judges praised PSL Corp for distinguishing marks in customer feedback, industry awards, and innovation and CSR programs.

Together with our inclusion on the IAOP 2020 GO100 list, PSL Corp’s All-Star recognition emphasizes our drive for innovation and the value we’ve been delivering to our clients for over 35 years” — Jorge Aramburo, PSL Corp’s CEO

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSL Corp, one of Latin America’s premier nearshore software development companies, has received distinguishing marks and been named an “All-Star” company in four areas on the 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP.The company received maximum scores for company awards and certifications, programs for innovation, customer references and programs for corporate social responsibility, highlighting the company’s dedication to adding value to clients, striving for excellence, and positively impacting their communities.PSL Corp has been a part of the Global Outsourcing 100List since 2018, considered to be the world standard for companies seeking to start outsourcing relationships. It is due to PSL Corp’s tireless commitment to ensuring their impact extends to their communities and partners that they are once again listed amongst the top service providers in outsourcing.In the software development industry, responsible and scalable innovation can be a challenging endeavor. PSL Corp has created three distinct programs for innovation, which were recognized by IAOP, including DevOps adoption, performance engineering, and PSL Labs, a dedicated R&D unit that boosts skills development, enhances client projects, and expedites the organizational integration of new technologies.On the DevOps side, PSL Corp has helped clients improve operational standards, reduce costs, and increase visibility while accelerating the development lifecycle on several projects. With performance engineering, the company has successfully boosted application performance on several projects, helping clients meet customer experience needs and keeping cloud infrastructure costs to a minimum.“Together with our inclusion on the IAOP 2020 GO100 list, PSL Corp’s All-Star recognition emphasizes our drive for innovation and the value we’ve been delivering to our clients for over 35 years,” said Jorge Aramburo, PSL Corp’s CEO. “Especially in challenging times, it’s encouraging to be recognized and be able to continue our promise to positively impact our clients, our communities and our employees.”About PSL Corp.PSL Corp, a nearshore software development organization, operates at the intersection of drive, quality, and innovation. Our goal is to help you achieve your technology vision by embodying a delivery-focused mindset supported by over 30 years of proven experience and nearshore proximity.About IAOP & GO100IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes.For more information or to get involved, visit www.IAOP.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.