Eric Yaverbaum, Jeff Thiessen & Richelle Parham on the Topics of Diversity, Resilience & Branding with Fotis Georgiadis

Eric Yaverbaum, CEO of Ericho Communications Jeff Thiessen, Co-Founder and President of Dansons Inc. Richelle Parham, Managing Director at WestRiver Group (WRG)

Eric Yaverbaum on brand and image. Jeff Thiessen on resilience. Richelle Parham on diversity.

Listen to your customers and watch their behavior to better understand what they need and deliver on that. You will really win when you can effectively anticipate customer needs.” — Richelle Parham, Managing Director at WestRiver Group (WRG)

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.In a world that is developing at a continually faster pace, with no time to gather ones thoughts it seems, three leaders of their industry sit down with Fotis Georgiadis to discuss diversity, resilience and brand and image. These are some impressive stories across multiple disciplines that Fotis Georgiadis' interviews are helping bring awareness to across their industries and the global public.Eric Yaverbaum, CEO of Ericho CommunicationsIn a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?The difference between brand marketing and product marketing is fairly straightforward; respectively, one represents the abstract ideas that shape who your company is and the other is focused on your company’s concrete offerings. Brand marketing should answer the following questions: What sentiments does the brand elicit from people? Does the brand make them feel good, and does it offer value beyond the product itself? What kind of experience will you create? And what kind of relationship do you want to establish with your customers? It’s about identity, values, and ethos. On the other hand, product marketing is focused specifically on what you sell and requires working closely with the client’s advertising team. Nonetheless, the two disciplines are not mutually exclusive — in actuality, they go hand in hand — and real integration with one another is key to the success of each. Brand marketing and product marketing must work together — not separately — to create a cohesive picture of who you are, who your customers are, and what you’re offering them. Complete your reading of the interview here Jeff Thiessen, Co-Founder and President of Dansons Inc.We would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?Resilience is simply not giving up. Our financial success has only come in large part in the last five years, and we have been in business for over 20 years. When you are confident, as we are that God is in control, and His plan is better than our plan, it takes a lot of the anxiety out of business. There are good moments and challenging ones. They all create more responsibility to never give up. My father has always exemplified that unwavering ability to work hard and never giving up. He has been an entrepreneur for most of his life. When he had a setback or got knocked down, he always got up and stuck in the fight to work toward his dreams. He just didn’t have it in him to quit. Those are ethics he instilled in his children. Today, we work together through the most challenging times because we have a vision that is worth fighting for. God has built us this way, and it has served us well.When you think of resilience, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?That is easy. No doubt it is my dad. He is the toughest guy I know. He never gives up. I have seen him go through the toughest times and never lose heart. He has had business failures and had to start all over a few times. He was in his late 40’s when we began Dansons, and he pushed all his chips in, including all the credit he could pull together. When other guys are starting to think about making plans for retiring, he went all-in with a couple of his sons — who were pretty green. He fought through 15 years of very difficult times and almost lost the business through the recession. It was his unwavering faith that God was in control that gave him the strength to carry on. Now it is our responsibility to continue this tradition and honor his innovation and legacy. The full interview is available here Richelle Parham, Managing Director at WestRiver Group (WRG)This may be obvious to you, but it is not intuitive to many people. Can you articulate to our readers five ways that increased diversity can help a company’s bottom line? (Please share a story or example for each.)First, let me first define how I think about diversity. Diversity is not just about gender and ethnicity; it is also about diversity of thought and diversity of experiences. You need these different types of diversity to be open to investing in, partnering with and/or working effectively with different people. Where you are from, how you were raised, the experiences that you have had, and the expertise that you have gained, give you a unique and differentiated perspective that can add a richness to any conversation, debate or decision. In our WestRiver Group white paper, entitled The New ROI: Exploring The Correlation Of Gender Parity And Value, we have cited empirical data across different sources that get to the impacts that diversity has to the bottom line:“All In: Women in the Startup Ecosystem” by PitchBook and All Raise reports “there appears to be a correlation between hiring female decision-makers at the investment level and outperformance at the fund level.” The report notes that at a time when women made up 12% or less of U.S.-based investors at venture firms or angel groups, fully 69.2% of top quartile VC funds had women in decision-making roles. (30.8% were funds with all male decisionmakers.)Startups with gender diverse founders achieve a 30% higher realized multiple when they are acquired or go public, according to Kauffman Fellows Research Center, which analyzed 90,000 U.S. venture-backed startups going back to 2001.Companies with a gender-balanced executive team are more likely to have higher valuations at both first and last funding, according to Babson College’s “The Diana Project” and its evaluation of 6,793 U.S. companies receiving venture capital funding between 2011 and 2013.Investments in companies with at least one female founder were valued 63% better than investments in all-male founder teams, reported First Round Capital, after analyzing their 10-year investment record in 300 companies and ~600 founders, published in 2015.According to January 2018 report by McKinsey & Company, “Delivering Through Diversity”, above-average financial returns are 21% more likely for gender-diverse executive teams and 33% more likely for racially and ethnically diverse executive teams. Read up on the global impacts of Richelle Parham's success here Be sure to reach out to Fotis Georgiadis for assistance with brand and image needs, both on a corporate level as well as an individual. A strong background in entrepreneurship, branding and imaging, Fotis Georgiadis can make the difference when it comes to dynamic changes, outside of the box thinking and more.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.