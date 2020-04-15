Green Shield Canada commits $500,000 to support communities impacted by COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the COVID-19 crisis continuing to cause unprecedented challenges, Green Shield Canada (GSC) is committing $500,000 to support communities across Canada impacted by the pandemic. This support includes:



Financial contributions to emergency relief funds launched by Community Foundations and other partners in Windsor, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Halifax, Moncton, London, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Kitchener Waterloo, and Algoma

In-kind support for innovative community efforts like the COVID-19 Community Response Coalition in Windsor-Essex, where GSC call centre agents are helping to run an emergency food hotline

Sponsorship for BEACON’s Stronger Minds, a free digital program – launched on April 6 – which provides crucial mental health support for all Canadians

The emergency relief funds launched by Community Foundations and other partners will go towards addressing immediate needs identified in each community. These include ensuring food security, supporting vulnerable populations (including those in shelters), preventing seniors’ isolation, increasing mental health services, and providing support for frontline healthcare workers.

Zahid Salman, GSC President and CEO, adds: “GSC remains committed to helping our communities manage through the challenges presented by COVID-19, and will continue to work with our community partners to determine where additional support may be needed. Through the collective generosity of organizations and individuals, we hope that people in all communities across Canada receive the help they need during these difficult times.”

