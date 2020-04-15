Glass Curtain Wall Market to Reach $85.72 Billion by 2026: Allied Market Research

Increase in spending on remodeling of residential and commercial buildings, rapid urbanization and growth of the construction industry, and surge in focus toward affordable and green buildings have boosted the growth of the global glass curtain wall market. The commercial segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the maker. On the other hand, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global glass curtain wall market was pegged at $42.10 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $85.72 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in spending on remodeling of residential and commercial buildings, rapid urbanization and growth of the construction industry, and surge in focus toward affordable and green buildings have boosted the growth of the global glass curtain wall market. However, rise in prices of raw materials hampers the market. On the contrary, government investment in the building infrastructure sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global glass curtain wall market is segmented on the basis of type, glazing applications, end users, geography. Based on type, the market is divided into unitized systems and stick systems. The unitized systems segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the stick systems segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the study period.

On the basis of glazing applications, the market is categorized into exterior glazed and interior glazed. The exterior glazed segment dominated in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is divided into commercial, public, and residential. The commercial segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the maker. However, the residential segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The global glass curtain wall market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The global glass curtain wall market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as GC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd., AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries Holdings, LLC, China Glass Holdings Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited, Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., SCHOTT AG, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.

