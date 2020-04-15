There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,931 in the last 365 days.

The Managing Director’s Global Policy Agenda, Spring Meetings 2020 : Exceptional Times Exceptional Action

April 15, 2020

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva’s Global Policy Agenda, Exceptional Times, Exceptional Action, highlights three priorities for policymakers around the world: protect lives, protect livelihoods, and plan for the recovery. She Says “The reality is that anyone’s fight against the #COVID-19 virus is everyone’s fight. More than ever we need global solidarity, a common resolve, and coordinated international efforts. And with so many countries short on resources, we need to give more support to those most in need,”.

