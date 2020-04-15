Coronavirus - Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (15-04-2020)

African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (16,285), deaths (874), and recoveries (3,142) by region:

Central (1,347 cases; 43 deaths; 147 recoveries): Burundi (5; 1; 0), Cameroon (855; 15; 102*), Central African Republic (11; 0; 4), Chad (23; 0; 2), Congo (74; 5; 10), DRC (254; 21; 21), Equatorial Guinea (41; 0; 3), Gabon (80; 1; 5), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0).

Eastern (1,469; 33; 262): Djibouti (363; 2; 53), Eritrea (35; 0; 0), Ethiopia (82; 3; 14), Kenya (216; 9; 40), Madagascar (108; 0; 23), Mauritius (324; 9; 51), Rwanda (134; 0; 49), Seychelles (11; 0; 0), Somalia (60; 2; 2), South Sudan (4; 0; 0), Sudan (32; 5; 5), Tanzania (46; 3; 7), Uganda (54; 0; 18).

Northern (7,088; 666; 1,476): Algeria (2,070; 326; 691), Egypt (2,350; 178; 514), Libya (26; 1; 9), Mauritania (7; 1; 2), Morocco (1,888; 126; 217), Tunisia (747; 34; 43).

Southern (2,585; 37; 455): Angola (19; 2; 2), Botswana (13; 1; 0), Eswatini (15; 0; 8), Malawi (16; 2; 0), Mozambique (28; 0; 2), Namibia (16; 0; 3), South Africa (2,415; 27; 410), Zambia (45; 2; 30), Zimbabwe (18; 3; 0).

Western (3,796; 96; 802): Benin (35; 1; 18), Burkina Faso (528; 30; 177), Cape Verde (11; 1; 1), Côte d'Ivoire (638; 6; 114), Gambia (9; 1; 2), Ghana (636; 8; 17), Guinea (363; 0; 31), Guinea-Bissau (43; 0; 0), Liberia (59; 6; 4), Mali (144; 13; 34), Niger (570; 14; 90), Nigeria (373; 11; 99), Senegal (299; 2; 183), Sierra Leone (11; 0; 0), Togo (77; 3; 32).

*Inadvertently reported 130 recoveries instead of 102 for Cameroon at 9am EAT 14 April 20 - correct values now listed



