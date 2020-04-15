Global Baby Nail Trimmer Market to Garner $43.10 Million by 2026 at 7.8% CAGR: AMR

Rise in concern over infant’s hygiene, availability of innovative products in the market, and increase disposable income of customers have propelled the growth of the global baby nail trimmer market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. On the other hand, the electric segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baby nail trimmer market was pegged at $23.90 million in 2019, and is projected toreach $43.10 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in concern over infant’s hygiene, availability of innovative products in the market, and rise disposable income of customers have boosted the growth of the global baby nail trimmer market. However, availability of counterfeit products hampers the market. On the contrary, rise in social media marketing and Asia-Pacific to be the most attractive market are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global baby nail trimmer market is divided on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into traditional and electric. The traditional segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the electric segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the baby nail trimmer market

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty store, and online store. The hypermarket/supermarket segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the online store segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The global baby nail trimmer market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The global baby nail trimmer market report includes an in-depth analysis of major market players such as Green bell, ZoLi Inc., Frida, Buy Buy Baby, Inc., Little Martin's Drawer, TUNG LING INDUSTRIAL Co. (PiyoPiyo Nail Trimmer), TOMY International, Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Momadise.,and Bubs n Tots.

