SBQ Holdings LLC, a MasterBeat Corp. Subsidiary, Acquires Single Family Residential Property in Buford, Georgia

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – SBQ Holdings, LLC (SBQ), a MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO) subsidiary, a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 5,417 square foot single family residential property in Buford, GA. The property was purchased and financed via a traditional mortgage bank lender and is personally backed and guaranteed by Masterbeat’s CEO.

The Buford, GA property is a custom built home that features 6 large bedrooms and 6 full bathrooms. This home has a beautiful large open kitchen, huge island with sink, granite countertops throughout, a side by side subzero fridge and freezer, 2 ovens, built-in microwave, 2 dishwashers, and wine cooler. It has two laundry rooms with facilities on both the first and second floors, a massive screened-in porch overlooking the in-ground pool. The property also has an in-law suite in the basement with a kitchen, living area, bedroom, and full bathroom.

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/5178-Stefan-Ridge-Way-Buford-GA-30519/97997413_zpid/

MasterBeat’s CEO, Josh Tannariello, stated, “We are extremely excited about the progress we have been making. This additional property acquisition is yet another milestone for the company and its shareholders. I would like to add, along with our real estate and precious metals’ divisions, we will be launching a collectible classic automobiles division in the coming weeks.

“Over the last 9 months we have accomplished quite a list of things. We have been working on putting together an advisory board and will be introducing its members soon. We have secured traditional bank financing, established an open credit facility for additional acquisitions, have purchased gold and silver assets, acquired 2 income generating real estate properties with an approximate asset value of $1,900,000.

“We have filed all required financial documents and disclosures, filed our attorney letters with respect to our current information, achieved pink current status, and had the shell risk status removed. We are also in the process of auditing the company with Malone Bailey. I am immensely proud of our team and thank them and our shareholders for all their support and their patience while we continue to position the company to truly deliver on its business plan.”

About Masterbeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Josh Tanneriello

561-570-7050

josh@masterbeatcorp.com



