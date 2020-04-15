New Report on Lexia Core5 Reading Finds Percentage of K-3 Students Reading at or Above Grade Level Nearly Doubles After Seven Months

Literacy program currently in 314 Utah schools supporting nearly 97,000 students

/EIN News/ -- Boston, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After just seven months of using Lexia Learning’s Lexia® Core5® Reading (Core5) program, 3,250 K-3 students in 10 elementary schools throughout the state of Utah have made significant literacy gains. The elementary schools highlighted in a recently released report are exemplar schools using the Early Interactive Software Program grant offered through the Utah State Board of Education, and their students have been consistently using Core5 since August 2019.

In an earlier research report on a large Utah school district, researchers had also observed that in addition to impressive progress within the program during the 2018-2019 school year, students’ performance in Core5 aligned with their end-of-year scores on the Acadience Reading assessment. Nearly all of the students (94%) who ended the school year working on material above their grade level in Core5 also scored in the At or Above Benchmark ranges on Acadience Reading.

Developed by Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone (NYSE: RST) company, Core5 provides a systematic and structured approach to six critical areas of reading. The research-proven program creates personalized learning paths for students of all abilities in grades pre-K–5 through an adaptive placement and scaffolded activities that align to rigorous standards. Core5 is one of only four programs named by the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) as an approved provider of early interactive reading software on the state-funded list, and it is the only program approved for site-wide use with implementation support services and professional learning included.

“Lexia has provided us with a way to easily group students with similar skill needs, deliver effective explicit teaching in those areas, and increase students’ abilities to get feedback on progress from both the computer and the teacher,” said John Emett, principal of Sage Hills Elementary, Utah. “We are confident this will make a huge impact on our literacy outcomes.”

In addition to ensuring ease of use, Lexia is consistently delivering impressive literacy results with Core5. In the 10 exemplar schools, the percentage of students working in or above grade level almost doubled, increasing from 46% at the beginning of the fall to 90% by the middle of March 2020. The proportion of students working below grade level decreased substantially, from 54% to 10% in just over half of a school year.

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone’s literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com.

“Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

