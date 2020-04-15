Berrylook Launches Stylish New Spring And Autumn Fashion Dress Collection

Berrylook recently launched stylish new designs of fashion clothing and clothing accessories as part of its spring and autumn collection for women.

HONG KONG, CHINA, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to expand its hitherto sizeable client base, online fashion hub Berrylook has updated its design inventory and has introduced a slew of fresh designs and styles to welcome spring and autumn. The eye-catching collection of the cheap dresses store includes fashion dresses, tops, bottoms, swimwear, and outerwear for women as well as cheap fashionable clothing for men. The store also sells a wide variety of stylish shoes in various designs and color combinations. First-time buyers are offered a 5% discount on their first purchase.

The company’s cheap dresses blend contemporary fashion with comfort and come in various models, colors, sizes, and designs to meet the customer’s satisfaction. With a global base of dedicated shoppers, Berrylook is one of the prime players in Hong Kong’s fashion industry. The store’s worldwide shipping service delivers customer’s orders to anywhere in the world with free shipping for orders above $65.

Berrylook’s latest range of products addresses the fashion needs of working women who want to look chic yet feel comfortable in a dress for long hours. On that note, Berrylook is welcoming the warm summers with a range of comfortable fashion wear that includes sleeveless cheap blouses, cotton round-neck tops, printed shift dresses, and skater dresses among others. The spring and autumn collection of lightweight blouses in monochrome, pastel hues, and floral prints are available for $30 or less.

A senior marketing executive of the online store said, “Berrylook’s seasonal collections are curated with comfort in mind as we believe fashion should be comfortable. The warmth of summer and autumn is the best time to roll out our sleeveless dresses and cotton maxi dresses. Our floral and animal print blouses and tops are in high demand at this moment and we are offering hefty discounts of up to 65% on selected products to anyone who buys from our online store.”

From plaid to polka dots and from floral prints to animal motifs, Berrylook has an endless range of affordable designs that maintains a fine balance between contemporary trends and classic fashion.

About the Company

Berrylook is an online fashion store headquartered in Hong Kong with years of experience in offering high-fashion clothing and fashion accessories for both men and women at cheap prices.

To know more, visit: https://www.berrylook.com/



