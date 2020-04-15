Progress Software Corporation Announces Change to a Virtual-Only Format for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and deployment technologies, today announced that, in light of public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") has been changed to a virtual meeting format.



Progress previously advised in its Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders that the Annual Meeting may be held by means of remote communication, and today confirmed that, due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees and the community, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Attendees will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Access to the Audio Webcast of the Annual Meeting . As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, stockholders as of the close of business on March 20, 2020, or their duly appointed proxies, may attend the meeting. The live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting can be accessed on the day of the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRGS2020 and will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Online access to the audio webcast will be open 10 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting to allow time to log in. Progress encourages participants to access the meeting in advance of the designated start time.

Log-in Instructions . To attend the virtual Annual Meeting, participants will need to log in to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRGS2020 using the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card or voting instruction form they have previously received.

Submitting Questions during the Annual Meeting . During the Annual Meeting, stockholders will be able to submit questions on the virtual meeting website, subject to time constraints: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRGS2020 .

Voting . Stockholders may vote their shares at www.proxyvote.com or by telephone or mail in advance of the Annual Meeting or may vote online during the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRGS2020 by following the instructions available on the virtual meeting website.

Stockholder List . A list of registered holders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for inspection during the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRGS2020 , using the 16-digit control number as described above, for a purpose germane to the Annual Meeting.

Technical Assistance . Beginning 10 minutes prior the Annual Meeting, Progress will have support available should participants experience any technical difficulties in accessing the virtual meeting. Instructions for requesting technical assistance will be located at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRGS2020 .

Replay . A replay of the Annual Meeting audio webcast will be available on Progress's Investor Relations website at http://investors.progress.com/ through June 2020.

Progress's proxy statement and annual report will be available on the virtual meeting site upon log in. These materials are also available at www.proxyvote.com or on Progress's Investor Relations website at http://investors.progress.com/ . Additionally, the proxy materials may be accessed at https://www.sec.gov .

Stockholders are urged to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the previously distributed proxy materials, whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously received by stockholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares.

Progress intends to return to in-person annual stockholder meetings when it is feasible to do so.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact: Press Contact: Brian Flanagan Erica McShane Progress Software Progress Software +1 781 280 4817 +1 888 365 2779 (x3135) flanagan@progress.com erica.mcshane@progress.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.