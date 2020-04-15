Uber Executive and Technology Veteran Birju Shah Joins Narrative Advisory Board

Company Adds to Bench Strength as Demand for Data Monetization and Acquisition Continues to Grow

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Narrative , the enterprise data streaming company today announced the appointment of Birju Shah, head of product for AI and Cities at Uber Technologies, LLC , to its advisory board. Shah’s broad business and technical expertise further strengthens Narrative’s bench as the company continues to evolve and support growing demand for its data monetization and acquisition platform.



“Birju brings a wealth of technology and data experience and insight to Narrative,” said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. “Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a proven ability to take early products and scale them for a global marketplace. We expect him to be an invaluable asset to Narrative, as we create innovative global solutions that simplify the buying and selling of data.”

With more than 15 years of experience with hardware, software, technology services, and products, Shah has successfully launched and scaled 10+ products worth over $3 billion that still serve two billion people across the globe. He has led teams as large as 1800 people and managed budgets as large as $1B globally.

Most recently he has scaled and operated products across life sciences, agriculture, and transportation that involve complex data-sharing agreements with partners to land his moonshots for mass adoption.

Since 2017, Shah has directed multiple product groups and innovation development at Uber. Previously, he held executive technology and product roles within Google, Climate Corp., and Arrowstream. Shah holds a BS in Industrial Engineering and Management Sciences from Northwestern University, and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management.

“Enterprises have fallen in love with all the ways they can leverage data, but executing a data strategy is complicated,” said Shah. “With the data monetization market ripe for innovation, Narrative has developed an operating system for data monetization and acquisition that simplifies the entire process and delivers transparency between buyers and sellers. The potential to streamline data acquisition from a multi-year negotiation to a click is game-changing,” said Shah. “I am excited to be working with Nick and the entire team, and look forward to providing guidance on their continued innovation and contribution to the marketplace.”

About Narrative

Narrative operates a technology platform that centralizes and simplifies the buying and selling of data with both software and a raw data marketplace. Innovative brands, data platforms, and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing and inform product development. Narrative's raw data marketplace gives companies access to unprecedented scale, transparency, precision, and optionality to transform their business. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company operating in New York City and San Francisco.

