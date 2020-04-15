David Stanger Speaks Out Regarding the Impact of COVID-19 on the Real Estate Market

Recently, David Stanger was referenced in two articles regarding the effects that the coronavirus pandemic is having on the real estate market

LAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Stanger recently spoke out in two articles regarding how the COVID-19 crisis is currently affecting the real estate industry.Born and raised in Teaneck, New Jersey, David Stanger, VP of the Westmarq Real Estate Group, is a financial expert and real estate professional.In a recently published article for Sweet Startups , David Stanger explains the impact that Coronavirus is having on interest rates for home buyers. He explains that based on the current crisis, the Federal Reserve Bank has cut interest rates to 0 in an effort to ease constraints on banks and home buyers.David encourages all new mortgage holders, and those who are refinancing, to keep a close eye on the economy as a whole as well as the Fed’s rates.In another recent article for Oye Times , David explains the difference between a short sale and a foreclosure and how American families can get back on their feet during these challenging times.For more information, please visit https://www.david-stanger.com/ About David StangerDavid Stanger founded Westmarq Real Estate Group in 2010 during the housing bubble burst crisis. He created the company to dedicate his extensive career to helping individuals mitigate financial loss caused by the recession. He currently acts as the VP and helps clients with their real estate and foreclosure issues. He holds a Bachelor of Talmudic Law from Beth Medrash Govoha. He also studied Real Estate Finance and Investment at New York University’s School of Professional Studies.



