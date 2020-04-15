US Ecology Announces Schedule for its First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho , April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ECOL) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after the close of the market.



Management will conduct an investor conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management’s presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-347-6311 or 720-543-0197. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx .

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through May 15, 2020 by calling 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using the passcode 2525592. The replay will also be accessible on the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx .

About US Ecology, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best—in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com .



Contact: Alison Ziegler, Darrow Associates (201) 220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com www.usecology.com





