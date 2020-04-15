Zogenix to Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast on Two Studies Evaluating FINTEPLA® in Dravet Syndrome and Sunflower Syndrome

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, announced today that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on two studies evaluating its investigational drug, FINTEPLA®, in Dravet syndrome and Sunflower syndrome, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 1:00 PM ET.



Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix, will join Joseph Sullivan, M.D., UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and Elizabeth Thiele, M.D., Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, to discuss two clinical studies involving FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome and Sunflower syndrome.

Dr. Sullivan will discuss the updated interim analysis from an ongoing open-label extension study, Study 1503, of Dravet syndrome patients treated for up to two years with FINTEPLA. Dr. Thiele will discuss the results of a Phase 2, open-label, investigator-initiated study evaluating FINTEPLA for the treatment of Sunflower syndrome. Zogenix management and Drs. Sullivan and Thiele will be available at the conclusion of the presentations to answer questions.

Conference Call & Webcast Details Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time / 10:00 AM Pacific Time:

Domestic: 877-407-9716 International: 201-493-6779 Conference ID: 13701659 Webcast: Enter Webcast Here

Joseph Sullivan, M.D., a pediatric neurologist, is the director of the UCSF Pediatric Epilepsy Center, where he specializes in the evaluation and treatment of children with epilepsy, in particular the treatment of refractory epilepsy that does not respond to medications. He also has a specialized Dravet/PCDH19 clinic, where he follows a large cohort of children with these types of genetic epilepsy. Dr. Sullivan is a member of the Pediatric Epilepsy Consortium, which brings together pediatric epilepsy centers across the United States to collaborate on various studies in pediatric epilepsy. Dr. Sullivan has been involved in research using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to identify areas in the brain that control language in children with epilepsy. Prior to joining UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in 2007, Dr. Sullivan completed residencies in pediatrics at Children's Memorial Hospital at Northwestern University where he spent an additional year as chief resident. He then completed his child neurology, clinical neurophysiology and epilepsy training at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Elizabeth Thiele, M.D., Ph.D is a neurologist and epileptologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. She received her medical training at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, and completed an internship and residency in pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. She completed a second residency in child neurology and a postdoctoral research fellowship in neurology at Children's Hospital in Boston. Dr. Thiele organized and established the Herscot Center for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, a multidisciplinary comprehensive clinical program for TSC, as well as a ketogenic diet clinic to treat and manage patients with epilepsy. She is also the Director of the Pediatric Epilepsy Service at Mass General and a Professor in Neurology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Thiele's research and clinical interests include the role of diet in epilepsy treatment, genotype-phenotype correlation in TSC, the role of epilepsy surgery in management of intractable epilepsy, outcomes following infantile spasms, and neuropsychological profiles in relationship to tuber number and location in TSC.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company has two late-stage development programs underway: FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes, two rare and often-catastrophic childhood-onset epilepsies, and MT1621, a novel substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called TK2 deficiency.

Forward Looking Statements

Zogenix cautions you that statements included in this press release and the webcast that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “indicates,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “suggests,” “assuming,” “designed,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include any development plans for FINTEPLA based on the interim data. These statements are based on Zogenix’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Zogenix that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zogenix’s business, including, without limitation: the uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates such as FINTEPLA; and other risks described in Zogenix’s prior press releases as well as in public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Zogenix undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACTS:

Zogenix

Melinda Baker

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (510) 788-8732

corpcomms@zogenix.com

Investors

Brian Ritchie

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1 (212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com



