Tombstone Mining Receives Final Permit to Begin Full Construction leading to Gold Production at Proven Harquahala Mine

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCQB:TMBXF) (“Tombstone”, “Tombstone Exploration”, or the “Company”), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, in partnership with Goldrock Resources Inc. (together, the “Bonanza Mining Company” or the “Partners”), is excited to announce that the Company has received the permit necessary to launch construction and shortly thereafter active gold production at the Harquahala Mine.



The Harquahala Mine has been tested and shown to have recovery potential for 26,000 - 50,000 ounces of gold. The current spot gold price is over $1700/oz.

Management notes that the Company just received notice from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (“ADEQ”) that ADEQ “hereby authorizes Bonanza Mining Company to operate the Harquahala Mine, a gold mine located in an unincorporated area 8 miles south of the Town of Salome, La Paz County, Arizona” based on the issuance of AQUIFER PROTECTION PERMIT NO. P-512944, which will remain effective for the life of the facility.

The issuance of this permit allows for the construction of a 242,000 cubic yard heap leach pad and a 4,126,239-gallon double-lined pregnant solution pond, where consolidated historic ores and tailings at Harquahala will be subject to gold extraction through conventional cyanide leaching.

“We would like to thank everyone who had a hand in helping this project graduate to its construction phase,” commented Alan Brown, Tombstone CEO and President. “It has been an efficient process and we look forward to the immediate initiation of construction and then production operations.”

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Alan M. Brown, President

Phone: 480-588-8920

abrown@tombstonemining.com

www.tombstonemining.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.