Rastegar To Build North America’s Tallest Living Wall

An estimated 1,600 pounds of pollution will be absorbed annually in this mixed retail and residential development in Dallas

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rastegar Property Company announced plans to develop the tallest living wall in North America within its landmark 26-story, 270 residential condominium tower development located at 1899 McKinney in Dallas. The unique feature of this building is improving local air quality by breathing cleaner air into Dallas with over 40,000 plants estimated to capture over 1,600 pounds of carbon dioxide and produce 1,200 pounds of oxygen annually.



“This project is very personal to me because I was raised in Dallas and my wife Kellie and I have always had a dream of being part of the Dallas Skyline in a way that enhances quality of life for its residents and the surrounding community,” said Ari Rastegar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rastegar Property Company. “Our shared vision and objective behind this project will bring something new to the Dallas real estate scene that will positively impact the community, increase walkability, and bring more green space to the corridor.”

The 1899 McKinney development is located across the street from the Union mixed-use complex that sold for a record breaking $370 million in February 2020. The soon to be demolished structure on site was previously occupied by a building that housed an office furniture showroom and a nightclub.



"We thought about how living walls can positively influence the city of Dallas," said Zach Smith, CEO of Zauben, a Chicago-based living wall company. "We wanted to help champion the sustainability goals of the city and create an example that other forward-thinking cities can follow. Rastegar is offering a fresh perspective on how developers can grapple with some of the most urgent environmental issues, including air quality and carbon emissions."

The building was designed by Chicago-based architect Solomon Cordwell Buenz. Plans show a contoured glass tower with heavily landscaped balconies. There’s also a pocket park that will be maintained by Rastegar on McKinney Avenue and the building’s parking will be a wholly underground garage.

Rastegar welcomed Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks and his family as partners in the project. “We are committed to the long-term health and economic growth of the Dallas community and are thrilled to support the concept of the Living Wall,” said Martins Porzingis. “Our partnership with Rastegar facilitates our interest in high growth areas within the cities we care about, and shining a spotlight on sustainability efforts to make our communities cleaner and better places to live.”

About Zauben

Zauben is reimagining how we think and interact with nature. Headquartered in Chicago, Zauben is a living wall and green roof company that generates better air for our cities. Zauben creates environmentally friendly spaces with sustainable green products and combines the beauty of nature with innovative IoT sensor technology to monitor plant care.

About Rastegar Property Company

Rastegar Property Company is a technology-enabled private real estate investment firm focused on value-add and development in all real estate asset classes throughout Texas and the southwestern United States. Rastegar and its affiliates have co-invested in or directly own and operate over 13.8 million square feet of real estate in 13 states and 35 cities. The firm specializes in acquiring complex or undervalued assets with opportunities to create value through repositioning, redevelopment, and/or improved operational efficiencies.

1899 McKinney Avenue Residential tower to feature tallest living wall in North America Mixed Space Design includes space for future coffee shop or retail store Pocket Park Pocket Park will provide residents and the neighborhood with green, outdoor walkable space



