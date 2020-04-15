DNA Genetics Announces Official Launch of Global Cannabis Brand in Arizona Market

DNA Genetics Branded Products Launches in U.S. with Partner, Copperstate Farms

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics ("DNA" or the "Company"), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced their first official U.S. launch of premium DNA Genetics branded cannabis products with partner, Copperstate Farms LLC ("Copperstate") — a vertically integrated cannabis company in Arizona. DNA-branded products are now available at Copperstate's Sol Flower dispensaries in Sun City and Tempe, Arizona.



Across the country many states have deemed cannabis operations to be an essential service during the COVID-19 crisis, and DNA Genetics and Copperstate Farms are grateful to be able to provide quality cannabis to patients in Arizona during these difficult times. Arizona medical cannabis patients will have access to a wide variety of highly sought-after DNA Genetics cannabis strains, including Holy Grail, Skywalker Kush, Recon Kush, and Citradol. Additional strains like Lemon OG, Kosher Dawg, 4 Prophets, 24K Gold, and Tangie will be available in the upcoming weeks.

Today’s announcement builds on the strategic partnership agreement DNA and Copperstate signed last May allowing Copperstate access to DNA’s proprietary library of award-winning genetics for use at their cultivation facility in Snowflake, Arizona. DNA and Copperstate’s agreement provides Copperstate with the exclusive license to cultivate, manufacture, sell and distribute DNA Genetics branded premium cannabis flower and products in the Arizona market.

“We have been greatly anticipating the U.S. launch of DNA-branded products with our partners, Copperstate Farms,” said Aaron Yarkoni, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer at DNA Genetics. “We believe that the combination of our award-winning genetics and Copperstate’s extensive facility and commitment to quality will bring our unique strains to life in Arizona.”

Copperstate Farms is one of the largest permitted greenhouse cultivation facilities in North America. They are dedicated to cultivating the highest quality cannabis and are an esteemed industry leader in horticulture. The company is devoted to providing patients with a diverse selection of premium products by aligning with brands committed to quality and innovation.

“We are excited to debut these world-class and award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. This has been a collaborative effort over twelve months’ time that involved starting with 12,000 seeds before narrowing this down to the exact genetics that deliver on the DNA brand as well as can function well in our greenhouse environment,” said Copperstate Farms CEO Pankaj Talwar.

For more than 15 years, genetics developed by DNA have won more than 200 awards in all categories at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world, making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times ‘Top 10 Strain of the Year’, which was inducted into The High Times seedbank hall of fame in 2009, the High Times 100 list of the most influential people in the industry and the High Times Trailer Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics and medicine.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model.

For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com

About Copperstate Farms, LLC

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors.

For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

For further information please contact:

Rezwan Khan, Vice President Global Corporate Development, DNA Genetics

rezwan@dnagenetics.com

Neko Catanzaro, Media Contact, Proven Media

Neko @provenmediaservices.com



