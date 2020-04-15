Ceapro Inc. to Present at the April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

– Presentation with live audio webcast on Wednesday, April 22 at 1:00 PM ET, immediately followed by an interactive Q&A session –

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced that Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro will present at the April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website ( www.ceapro.com ). Immediately following the presentation, management will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorsummit.com and for more information, please visit virtualinvestorsummit.com .

About Virtual Investor Summit

The Virtual Investor Summit is an online platform that offers both public and private companies, across multiple industries the ability to stay active and engaged with the investment community. Our inaugural summit on April 22-23, 2020 will feature company webcast presentations followed by a virtual, interactive Q&A session, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. Interested participants also have the ability to request one-on-one calls with a featured company. For more information, please visit virtualinvestorsummit.com .

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com .

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor

T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247

E: czo@jtcir.com

Issuer:

Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA

President & CEO

T: 780-421-4555

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.