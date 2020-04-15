CB2 Insights Announces Delay in Filing Under CSA Instrument Governing Relief under COVID-19 Duress

Pursuant to CSA Instruments BC Instrument 51-515 and Ontario Instrument 51-502

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), has announced that due to circumstances created by the COVID – 19 pandemic it will not be filing its Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2020 by the scheduled due date of April 30, 2020 (as required by section 4.4(b) of National Instrument 51-102), nor will the Management Discussion and Analysis covering the same period be filed by it scheduled due date (as required by section 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102).



The Company’s management and other insiders will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 until its Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019 and the related the Management Discussion and Analysis (the “Financial Reports”) have been filed;

The Company expects to file the Financial Reports on or about June 12th, 2020; and

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the Company’s most recent filing of its interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis. The Company’s clinical services remain open to servicing patients in each operating State, currently via telehealth and telemedicine due to State requirements for respecting social distancing. The Company continues to be focused on execution with a current focus on cash management for operations and staff. With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and its impact both in the short and long-term to all businesses, the Company wants to certainly provide confidence to our investment community to continue to execute in the best way possible, and deal with the intermittent challenges in order to ensure CB2 Insights achieves its long-term objectives.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII) is a global leader in clinical operations, technology & analytics solutions and research and development services with a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. Providing immediate market access through its wholly-owned clinical network across 12 jurisdictions, proprietary data-driven technology solutions and comprehensive contract research services designed for those in both the medical cannabis and traditional life sciences industries, CB2 Insights is able to support its partners across the entire data and research spectrum.

CB2’s Clinical Operations business unit leverages extensive experience to develop clinical models with standard operating procedures, advanced workflows, training and ongoing management support. CB2 also owns and operates its own specialty clinics including the brands Canna Care Docs and Relaxed Clarity which assess nearly 100,000 patients seeking medical cannabis treatment to provide immediate market access to US-based product manufacturers for clinical trial and research programs.

The Company has built both electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management software (CDMS) which work to support its partners of any size to execute their data and clinical strategies.

CB2 also offers comprehensive contract research organization (CRO) services including full scale clinical trial management, trial design, monitoring and other key research functions used by licensed producers, multi-state operators and traditional pharmaceutical companies entering the medical cannabis space.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com .

