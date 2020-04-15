DigiFlex, a PV Nano Cell Subsidiary, Installs Two DemonJet Printers as Part of The eurostars™ inkjetPCB Program for Embedded Printed Passive Components

/EIN News/ -- MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell, Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF) ("PV Nano Cell" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that its fully owned subsidiary DigiFlex, has successfully installed two of its DemonJet printers at industrial partners sites in the EU. All partners are part of the EU inkjetPCB project (supported by the prestigious eurostars™ program in the Horion2020 framework) which is focused on the fabrication of multilayer printed circuit boards with embedded printed passive components.



As the use of electronic devices is increasing, so does the demand for high performing, smaller-sized products. One way to enable such products is by implementing embedded passive components such as resistors and capacitors. Instead of placing these components on the PCB (Printed Circuit Board), the components can be embedded within the PCB layers. Such an approach clears valuable real estate on the top side of the PCB allowing for more powerful CPUs or batteries to be incorporated in the electronic device. Existing PCB manufacturing technologies are complex and involve many production stages. Furthermore, such subtractive technologies where production material is removed during the production are very costly due to the high use of material and production waste. Digital printing however, is an additive technology where material is added only where required and therefore solves these problems and offers new advantages.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “We are delighted to report about these two recent successful installations in Europe. Our DemonJet printers will help develop the printing processes required to print the embedded passive components. We expect the resulting solution to prove significantly more affordable than the current highly expensive and limited technologies. The proposed solution offers valuable digital benefits such as numerous design options, easy customization and shorter time to market. In this prestigious project, we work with excellent partners while DigiFlex is providing the printers. Furthermore, PV Nano Cell is providing its Sicrys™ – silver-based conductive inks and is developing the additional inks required for this project. The inks have an enormous impact on the lower overall cost of the solution and the performance and are environmentally friendly. In addition, the process is contactless, allowing printing on fragile substrates with no yield concerns. In spite of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) constraints, the project continues to advance though at a slower pace in order to keep all of our teams safe.”

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, “PV Nano Cell continues to lead the digital printed electronics mass manufacturing market with this prestigious EU project. We invest many resources in joint research programs with world-leading partners to develop today, the technologies everyone will be using tomorrow. Our DemonJet printers are most suited for the project, offering large printing area, high accuracy and supporting the printing of up to 10 inks at the same time. We are now working on further upgrading these printers to offer camera-based registration capabilities. In essence, the DemonJet printer offers low-volume manufacturing capabilities in an unparalleled price. We believe digitally printed embedded passive components will disrupt the electronics industry, enabling new, powerful and exciting products. We are happy to work with our partners and be part of this wonderful transformation.”

PV Nano Cell, Ltd.

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and copper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: automotive, photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

DigiFlex

A fully owned subsidiary of PV Nano Cell, provides cost efficient printing solutions for graphic arts and low volume and prototyping in electronic manufacturing. For more information, please visit https://www.digiflex-print.com/

inkjetPCB

Inkjet-based fabrication of multilayer printed circuit boards with embedded printed passive elements. Project duration: 11/2019 – 10/2021. https://www.pvnanocell.com/eurstarstrade-inkjetpcb.html

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Mr. James S. Painter III

President

w: 1 (321) 206-6682

m: 1 (407) 340-0226

f: 1 (352) 429-0691

email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

website: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

PV Nano Cell Ltd

Dr. Fernando de la Vega

CEO and Chairman of the Board

w: 972 (04) 654-6881

f: 972 (04) 654-6880

email: fernando@pvnanocell.com

website: www.pvnanocell.com



