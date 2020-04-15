Nano Dimension and Piezoskin Developed a Customized 3D-Printed MEMS Package with Electric Pads

/EIN News/ -- Innovative packaging enabled by Nano Dimension’s AME technology

Boca Raton, Florida, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: NNDM), a leading Printed electronics (PE) / Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) provider, announced today that its technology, DragonFly LDM system and materials were used to develop a 3D printed sealed packaging with electrical pads for Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS).

The printed electronics package has the electrical pads directly printed on the metal layers on which an RF connector is soldered. The ability to transfer electric pads in a sealed package is one of the most crucial parts in ohmic-contact microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) as it determines the device performance and reliability, particularly for soft and flexible devices where the electrical connectors are typically difficult to produce.

“Nano Dimension’s AME technology helped us to achieve an original product prototype in which wires and connectors were eliminated such that the package was minimized to obtain an optimal user experience. It simplifies the manufacturing process compared to traditional manufacturing methods,” said Dr. Francesco Guido, CTO of Piezoskin S.R.L.

“With the DragonFly LDM 3D printer, Piezoskin can design customized printed packages with flexible transducers, to meet their customers unique needs, drive innovation and get products to market faster,” said Mr. Yoav Stern, Nano Dimension’s CEO and President.

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq, TASE: NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials.

