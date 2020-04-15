Coronavirus – Nigeria: Shipment of Ventilators & other essential Medical Supplies procured by the United Nations System in Nigeria

A shipment of ventilators & other essential medical supplies procured by the United Nations System in Nigeria to support the Govt's #COVID19 response arrived at Namdi Azikwe Int'l airport today. This consignment was handed over to Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria & PTF Members in Abuja by the UN Resident C'rdinator today.



