Rising Focus on Better Customer Experience to Propel Gamification Market to Revenue of $76,298.9 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence

Gamification Market Research Report: By Solution (Enterprise-Driven, Consumer-Driven), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Application (Marketing, Sales, Product Development, Human Resources, Analytics, E-Commerce), End User (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Education, IT and Telecom, Government)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Around the globe, companies are increasing focus on improving the engagement of customers, with regard to product exploration, loyalty programs, interactive communication, and game-based marketing. Businesses are now utilizing gaming solutions, such as quizzes and games that offer personalized recommendations, to make the process of exploring the various products offered by them fun and enjoyable for users.



Thus, with companies looking at interactive ways to engage customers with their brand, the gamification market share is projected to witness a substantial increase in its revenue, from $7,841.5 million in 2019 to $76,298.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.2% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period).

Human Resources to Witness Fastest Growth during Forecast Period

During the forecast period, the human resources category is expected to witness the highest gamification market CAGR, of 27.8%, on account of the increasing adoption of gaming solutions in recruitment, training and development, and employee motivation, for company growth.

By 2030, the consumer-driven bifurcation will dominate the market, owing to the steps being taken by organizations to raise the customer engagement rate, with the ultimate aim to make them loyal to the brand.

Cloud was the larger bifurcation in the gamification market during the historical period (2014–2019), as the adoption of cloud computing is rising due to the need for configurable gaming platforms, which helps extract as much return on investment (RoI) as possible.

In 2019, the retail division generated the highest revenue in the market, as retailers are quickly embracing the concept to increase their brand loyalty and sales, by better engaging with customers.

North America dominated the gamification market during the historical period, due to the growing IT spending, increasing number of startups, surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered gamification solutions, and surging efforts of businesses on better employee productivity and customer engagement. In the coming years, the fastest advance in the market would be experienced by Asia-Pacific (APAC), driven by the escalating smartphone penetration and digitization rate.

Market Players Leveraging Opportunities Created by Mergers and Acquisitions

In recent years, the gamification market players have entered into various mergers and acquisitions, as these moves give them the opportunity to:

Improve their gamification solutions

Drastically increase their customer base

Leverage each other’s technology

Deploy their solutions on the cloud

Expand their offering portfolio

The major players in the global gamification market are SAP SE, BI WORLDWIDE, Indusgeeks USA Inc., Gametize Pte. Ltd., TGC Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Axonify Inc., Gamify, Faya Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Khoros LLC, Verint Systems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Juego Studio Private Limited, IActionable Inc., EASYPROMOS S.L., Infosys Limited, Ikipixel Information Technologies Inc. (Motivacraft), nGUVU Technologies Inc., Mindspace LLC, Torry Harris Business Solutions Private Limited, XLPro Training Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Program-Ace, Diantum Sociedad Limitada, MJV Technology and Innovation, Bigtincan Holdings Limited, Centigrade GmbH, and CRMGamified.

