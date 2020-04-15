Coronavirus – South Africa: 2415 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Update: The number of infections continues to grow and there are now 2415 confirmed cases of #COVID19. We urge the public to take preventive measures. We are going through a most challenging period, but we shall overcome. #StaySafeSA



