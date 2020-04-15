Coronavirus - Nigeria: Number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

As at 11:00 pm 14th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT:

Lagos - 214 FCT - 58 Osun - 20 Edo - 15 Oyo - 11 Ogun - 9 Bauchi - 6 Kaduna - 6 Akwa Ibom - 6 Katsina - 5 Kwara - 4 Kano - 4 Ondo - 3 Delta - 3 Enugu - 2 Ekiti - 2 Rivers - 2 Benue - 1 Niger - 1 Anambra - 1



