Cowen Outsourced Trading Expands Offering in Foreign Exchange, Commodities and Futures

Proven veterans Alan Circle and Martin Ferraro join Company to lead new asset classes

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Alan Circle and Martin Ferraro have joined the Company’s Outsourced Trading division as Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Foreign Exchange, Commodities and Futures. In their new positions, Messrs. Circle and Ferraro bring decades of experience in these asset classes, where Cowen clients are increasingly active. They will lead the expanded service offering to the firm’s current clients, while actively extending the reach of Cowen’s Outsourced Trading to a broader global audience. Both Managing Directors are based in New York and report to Michael Rosen and Jack Seibald, Global Co-Heads of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading. It is expected that additional team members will be hired in London and Hong Kong over the course of the year.

”The addition of Foreign Exchange, Commodities and Futures marks an important development for Cowen’s Outsourced Trading effort and continues the firm’s momentum toward establishing a complete global, multi-asset class solution for our clients,” said Mr. Rosen. “Long established in global equities, Cowen has built a strong team of dedicated personnel in the US and UK with derivatives and fixed income experience over the past year, and we will also provide world-class service in these additional asset classes.”

Mr. Seibald added, “We are thrilled to have Alan and Marty join Cowen’s Outsourced Trading team, further expanding our client offering around FX, commodities and futures. As seasoned professionals with lengthy careers trading these important asset classes on both the buy- and sell-sides, Alan and Marty bring strong relationships, market knowledge and dedication to client service. These qualities align with Cowen’s philosophy and commitment to help our clients outperform by providing exceptional service and execution across asset classes.”

Alan Circle joins Cowen from BTIG, where for over seven years he was Managing Director and Co-Head of Foreign Exchange, Commodities and Futures. Prior to BTIG, he spent six years with Bank of America as Managing Director and Head of Global Institutional FX Sales and has also held similar roles in FX with HSBC, J.P. Morgan and PFG Best. Mr. Circle holds a BS from the University of Vermont and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at NYU.

Martin Ferraro joins Cowen from BTIG, where he was Managing Director and Co-Head of FX, Commodities and Futures. Prior to BTIG, Mr. Ferraro spent eight years with BNP Paribas as Managing Director and Head of Institutional FX Sales and held similar roles in FX with Lehman Brothers, J.P. Morgan and PFG Best. Mr. Ferraro holds a BA in English from the University of Delaware.

“We’re very excited to combine the full depth of our Foreign Exchange offering and client service experience with the breadth of Cowen’s global footprint and capital markets platform. It’s a unique opportunity to join Cowen and become part of a firm that has been helping clients outperform for over 100 years. We look forward to driving the transformation of the firm’s foreign exchange, futures and commodities businesses and are committed to providing the market-leading service and solutions that Cowen’s outsourced trading clients have come to expect,” said Circle and Ferraro.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

